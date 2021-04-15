ARROYO GRANDE — It was confirmed that the search warrant served at the home of Ruben Flores in Arroyo Grande in relation to the Kristin Smart case was concluded on Wednesday afternoon, Apr. 14.

Tony Cipolla, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, explained that they are not releasing any detailed information but could tell us that evidence was found inside and outside the home during Tuesday and Wednesday’s searches.

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) was used during Tuesday’s investigation combined with law enforcement officers who were seen digging in Ruben’s backyard during the search on Tuesday and Wednesday.



SLO County Sheriff conduct search at Ruben Flores home starting on Tuesday, Apr. 13 Photos by Camille DeVaul

Reports of sawing and drilling inside and outside the garage on both search days as well.

The first-day search was concluded at Ruben Flores’s home on Tuesday, in which sheriff officials were seen walking out with brown bags.

Cipolla could not confirm what pieces of evidence were found or name the exact location on the property they were retrieved from.

Turned-up dirt can be seen underneath the porch, behind the lattice as well as on the side of the garage at the Flores home after the search.

No additional search warrants will be carried out at this time. However, because the District Attorney asked for information from the public, there is potential for more searches to occur if any additional information is given.

It has not been confirmed if Smart’s remains were or were not found during the Apr. 13 and 14 searches.

According to Cipolla, all evidence found has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office.

Ruben Flores was arrested prior to the search on Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder; it is alleged that he helped to conceal Smart’s body after the murder was committed.

The charge against Paul Flores, Ruben’s son, is for the murder of Kristin Smart. District Attorney Dan Dow stated in Wednesday’s press conference that it is alleged that Paul Flores caused Smart’s death while in the commission of or attempted rape, which is first-degree murder under California law.

Dow stated that the District Attorney’s office is requesting information from the public. They are seeking information about this case or other potential crimes that Paul Flores may have committed. Including assaults or other acts. It was alleged that the District Attorney may know of potential victims in San Pedro area that Paul Flores may have met at a bar or nightclub.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Luis Obispo Crime Stoppers at (805)549-7867 or online at slotips.org.

They both will be arraigned on Thursday, Apr. 15, at 8:30 a.m. in the San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

