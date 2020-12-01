PASO ROBLES — Carrillo Automotive recently held a small reception for representatives from several groups who donated to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles.

American Legion Riders Chapter 50 donates $1,000 to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles. Photo courtesy of Toy Bank

Many new supporters came forward to help. Among the groups represented were The American Legion Motorcycle Riders, who donated $1,000, Late Night Cruizers car club, who donated $1,000, Carrillo Automotive, who donated $1,000, and Rainshadow Coffee Roasters Company. The car club provided a steak taco dinner.

This year has presented a challenge for all nonprofits and the Toy Bank is no exception. Without the help of these groups and others, such as the Meadow Muffin Golf Classic, it would be nearly impossible to meet the increased need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 550 families from Paso Robles and surrounding areas will have a more joyful Christmas thanks to these community members’ generosity.

This year, the Toy Bank is holding the 26th Day of Giving. Procedures will be different, but a reduced number of volunteers will be serving more children than ever. Despite the limitations, the Toy Bank will be able to keep the spirit of the holiday alive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related