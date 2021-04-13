STATEMENT: Smart Family Statement Regarding Today’s Arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores

UPDATED 1:52 p.m.: Paul Flores the prime suspect has been arrested on charge of murder with zero bail scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. Father Ruben Flores has been charged with accessory to murder with $250,000 set bail. Both were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Full Coverage of the press conference to follow.

UPDATE: 1:44 p.m.: Press Conference scheduled for 2 p.m.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: News Correspondent Camille DeVaul is at the Flores home in Arroyo Grande. DeVaul spoke to officers who stated that they were there to secure the home. The search warrant is sealed so they do not have any additional information. They have not heard any news regarding Susan Flores at this time.

A pop-up tent has been placed in the backyard and officials are poring contents into a device to sift through. Concrete has been drilled into as well.



Second search warrant issued Ruben Flores home this morning. Photos by Camille DeVaul

UPDATE 9:07 a.m: A press release was issued by John Segale the spokesperson for Kristin Smart’s family:

“Given that this is an extremely emotional day, the Smart family will not be conducting any interviews and will not be meeting with any reporters today or in the foreseeable future. We will be issuing a statement from the family this afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Please respect their desire for privacy and do not call or go to their home.”

UPDATE 8:50 a.m: Confirmed Paul Flores was arrested this morning and taken into custody by the Sheriff in San Pedro, and his father Ruben Flores was taken into custody at his home in Arroyo Grande.

As stated, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff has served a second warrant this morning at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores.

Flores is the father of Paul Flores, who remains the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996.

Paul Flores was named the prime suspect in the case back on Mar. 16 by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff.

Reports have been released that it seems detectives are taking apart the back deck where samples of soil were collected back in March.

Read full report: Search Concludes at Flores Home in Relation to Kristin Smart Case

UPDATE 8:30 a.m: Reports are coming in that Paul Flores was arrested this morning at his home in San Pedro by the Sheriff.

Sheriff deputies and investigators are back at Ruben Flores’s home, father of Paul Flores in Arroyo Grande.

Photos show Ruben Flores in the custody of Sheriff deputies in front of the home.

The Flores home in Arroyo Grande has been taped off, and a new search has begun.

Original Story:

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson will be holding a news conference today at 2 p.m. on O’Neill Green, in front of the Orfalea College of Business on the campus of Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

The Sheriff will be discussing major developments in the investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Smart.

No further information will be available until that time.

Check back for full coverage of the press conference.

