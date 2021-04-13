CA State Parks and CAL FIRE look to reduce fire hazards with planned pile burns

MONTAÑA DE ORO — Starting on Tuesday, Apr. 13 to Friday, Apr. 23, California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE, will be burning 32 brush piles. The actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards with high fuel density caused by tree mortality. The burning will take place near the environmental campsites near Camp KEEP in Montaña de Oro State Park.

For more information, please call Dan Falat, District Superintendent, San Luis Obispo Coast District, (805) 927-2065.

