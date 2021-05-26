SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Each year, the community comes together to honor those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Due to the pandemic, many annual events have been canceled or altered to accommodate restrictions. The following are a few ways to honor our military heroes during Memorial Day weekend.

Atascadero Faces of Freedom

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation (AVMF) is hosting the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on Monday, May 31, at noon.

The ceremony will include the national anthem, sung by a local Artist – Rebecca McKinley, and a guest speaker, Ray Johnson, the distinguished Veteran of the Year from last fall, a flyover from Estrella Warbirds, and the laying of a memorial wreath. The ceremony emcee will be Dick Mason, and sound will be provided by Andy Morris.

The Faces of Freedom is located at 9029 Morro Road in Atascadero.

Paso Robles District Cemetary

Due to COVID restrictions, the Paso Robles District Cemetery has canceled the annual Memorial Day event for the second year. They will have the avenue of flags that the community is welcome to drive-thru starting on Saturday, May 29, through Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.

The Paso Robles District Cemetery is located at 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive in Paso Robles.

Annual Vino for Vets Memorial Weekend Fundraiser

SLO County wineries “Vino for Vets” is a Memorial Weekend fundraiser that donates a portion of wine sales to Honor Flight. This year, Honor Flight leaders want to show their appreciation and support for partners hard hit by COVID-19 and other challenges and will forego the on-site fundraiser and instead conduct a Vino for Vets Wine Raffle. Honor Flight collected wine to be assembled into five “six-pack” collections and are raffling each for a $25 entry fee. Only 150 entries will be offered for a chance to win one of the six-packs.

Entries may be purchased by check or credit card; purchase information and entry forms are on the Honor Flight website, honorflightccc.org/vinoforvets.

Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum will re-open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests at the Museum will see artifacts that commemorate the military history of the United States and the sacrifices of those who served our country. There is special emphasis on the stories of veterans from the Central Coast. There will also be screenings of

documentary films.

The Museum has partnered with American Legion, Post 66, which will hold its annual Memorial Day program from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Legion is sponsoring an air fly-over, historic military vehicles, and a bounce house for kids. After the memorial service, the Legion will provide hot dogs and hamburgers.

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is located at 801 Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, on the corner of Grand Avenue and Monterey Street, at the rear of the Veterans Memorial Building. Look for the tank in front,

and join us on this special day that honors veterans who gave their lives for the United States.

