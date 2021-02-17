TEMPLETON — Templeton High School has selected four Junior class women as nominations for the 78th Session of the American Legion Auxiliary California Girls State.

The Girls State program is designed to be a week-long, life-changing experience where they can develop their leadership skills, learn about state and local government processes, and discuss important issues with peers from all over the state. The girls will participate in a virtual conference to be held Monday, Jun. 28, to Saturday, Jul. 3 where they will compete against each other in interviews until a final girl is chosen.

The four nominations from Templeton High School are Helia Bushong, Vivi Jensen, Ashlyn Janzen, and Maddie Bobbitt, each of whom has shown leadership in sports, student government, and the community.

“I admired every girl that had been nominated this year and last, so seeing my name next to theirs was definitely a shocker,” stated Vivi Jensen.

The Templeton High blog article featuring the four girls aptly states, “Being nominated in itself speaks very highly of our four young women, all of them are great students, friends and community members and have demonstrated respect, kindness, integrity and leadership and are standouts among standouts.”

To read more about each of the nominated women, you can read the full school article here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related