One dead after industrial accident at Paso Robles Truck Center

PASO ROBLES — Emergency response units reported to a fatal industry accident at Paso Robles Truck Center off Monterey Road outside of Paso Robles just after 4 p.m. Thursday evening.

The incident is under CalFire and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s jurisdiction.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.

