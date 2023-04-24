Local women find support and healing through gathering in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — The SHE RECOVERS Foundation hosts a monthly sharing circle for women in recovery on the first Thursday of each month at the Dharma Wellness Lounge located at 1329 Spring St. The gathering, which runs from 6 to 7 p.m., provides a safe and supportive space for women to connect and share their stories in a trauma-informed environment.

The sharing circle is facilitated by Monica Galli, a certified SHE RECOVERS coach and a recovery and life coach through the IAPRC. Galli has been part of the Central Coast community for nearly 30 years and hosted over 200 online sharing circles during the pandemic as a SHE RECOVERS coach and volunteer. Since February, she has continued to host local meetings in person with steady attendance.

The sharing circle is open to women and non-binary individuals who are in or seeking recovery from a variety of life experiences, including but not limited to abuse, addiction, chronic pain, trauma, and mental health disorders. The circle is intended to provide a recovery-focused, supportive environment for individuals to heal and connect with like-minded individuals.

SHE RECOVERS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity with a growing community of more than 325,000 women in or seeking recovery from substance use disorders, other mental health issues and/or life challenges. Its mission is to inspire hope, reduce stigma and empower women to increase their recovery capital, heal themselves, and help other women to do the same.

The foundation offers a variety of resources and supports to women in recovery, including virtual platforms and in-person community networks. While the sharing circles are facilitated by trained volunteer professionals, they are not a replacement for therapy, treatment, or medical care.

For more information about the SHE RECOVERS Foundation or the monthly sharing circle in Paso Robles, please contact Monica Galli at monica@monicagalli.org or visit her website at monicagalli.org.

