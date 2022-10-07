Paso Robles currently has two operating medicinal delivery services

PASO ROBLES — At the Tuesday, Oct. 4, meeting, City Council held its first reading of an amendment to zoning codes that would allow commercial cannabis delivery services.

The zoning code currently allows medical marijuana delivery services, and the amendments would expand that to include adult-use cannabis delivery services within city limits. This hearing does not include a discussion on the cannabis governance framework, retail, or cannabis stores.

The changes would allow three existing medical marijuana delivery services to also deliver commercial cannabis. There are currently two medical delivery services in Paso Robles, and a third is under construction. Additionally, city staff added a restriction for deliveries to be made between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

After discussion amongst councilmembers, Steve Gregory made the following motion:

“Introduce for first reading by title only, Ordinance XXXX, to repeal and replace Chapter 21.33 of the Zoning Code to allow commercial cannabis delivery services in the RSC and C-3 zoning districts and to make other clarifying amendments.”

He added clarifying amendments as to have staff come back to talk about the number of delivery licenses allowed.

While the city is continually working to create new cannabis regulatory framework for city limits, once this amendment is approved, existing permitted medicinal cannabis delivery services in the city will be able to make commercial cannabis deliveries.

The motion was passed with a 3-2 vote, John Hamon and Chris Bausch voting no.

During the discussion of the amendment, Hamon and Bausch were concerned with approving too many licenses for delivery services.

They did, however, agree with Gregory in wanting to give current medicinal delivery businesses in Paso Robles the ability to deliver commercial use, giving them an equal playing field to those outside of the city already delivering to Paso Robles residents.

Later in the meeting, Councilman Gregory and Hamon were assigned as liaisons to the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) Community Stakeholder Committee. In August, the city signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ECHO, which included the decision to create the committee.

The committee comes after the city approved ECHO’s request for a one-time grant of $444,000 to cover staffing costs for the 2022-23 year.

The committee will have its first meeting on Oct. 27, from 2 to 3 p.m.

According to the staff’s report, “ECHO shall host and oversee the meetings on a quarterly basis or more frequently as requested by the City, ECHO, and/or stakeholders to report on operations, provide statistical information, discuss community concerns, work on strategies for the future of ECHO and address homelessness in Paso Robles.”

Consent agenda item number 5 was pulled for a separate discussion. The item is a second reading and adoption of ordinance 1125, amending section 14.04.020 of the Paso Robles municipal code, allowing rates for water service fees to be established by a resolution.

The motion passed with a 5-0 vote.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

