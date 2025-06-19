City honors longtime employees, celebrates promotions, and officially appoints Chris Huot as City Manager

PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, June 5, city leadership, staff, and community members gathered in Paso Robles City Park in celebration during a special swearing-in ceremony. Mayor John Hamon and other city officials welcomed new team members, honored long-serving employees, and officially swore in newly appointed City Manager Chris Huot.

Mayor John Hamon opened the ceremony by recognizing the commitment of those stepping into new roles.

“It’s amazing that you commit your life to the citizens of Paso Robles,” said Hamon. “Everything that I think you do really reflects on you and us as a city. So, again, I appreciate all the opportunity that you have that you give it to the city.”

The ceremony also marked the official appointment of Chris Huot as City Manager, following his nearly unanimous appointment by the City Council on May 6. Councilmember Chris Bausch was the only one to vote against Huot being named City Manager, though he did not expand on his reason why. Huot joined the city in January 2022 with 15 years of public sector experience and has since served twice as interim city manager. He earned his ICMA certification in 2024.

Photos by Camille DeVaul/PRP

“I look forward to lead this organization. I appreciate the trust that the city council has placed in me to do that. We are nothing without nothing without each and every employee that we have working for the city,” said Huot. “Our volunteers, our community members all make this such a special place to live and I’m just happy to be a part of that.”

Huot also introduced the City’s new Years of Service Recognition, honoring employees with over five years of commitment. He acknowledged Richard Gutierrez and Scott McCleary from the Utilities Department for their combined 35 years of service.

“Our wastewater in particular are are top notch, and they do a great job each and every day,” said Huot.

City Clerk Melissa Boyer, who administered the oaths of office, offered warm words for Huot and his family.

“I just love to welcome him here in this role, and it’s been so great to see him and his family, Elissa and Clark, become such a great part of our community,” Boyer shared.

The event also celebrated promotions and new hires in several departments.

Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia introduced Heather Stephenson as the new program coordinator and Robbie Hoag as the new contract class coordinator.

“Heather Stephenson, who’s been with us since 2014. She started as the children’s services librarian, and then we quickly took her over in recreation services to become our contract class coordinator in 2016,” said Plescia. “Heather has been really interested in changing positions and getting out in the community and building relationships and collaborating with people to provide services and expand accessibility and diverse programming for our community. So we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate Heather Stephenson as our new program coordinator.”

Hoag, who has been with the city for three years, gained his initial experience working for some beach cities like Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach. Until now, he has been overseeing the recreation facilities and sports teams.

“[He] has just accepted the position that Heather vacated, the contract class coordinator position. We are so excited to see what he does with this role in our community,” said Plescia.

Public Works welcomed Brian Will to the streets division. Born and raised in Paso Robles, Will spent about ten years in Siskiyou County but has now come back home.

Commander Caleb Davis introduced two new additions to the Paso Robles Police Department: Nicholas Ravner, who is headed to the police academy, and Joe Feaster, a lateral transfer from the Fullerton Police Department.

Feaster brings a background in traffic investigation, which Davis was excited to bring to the team, “We’re excited to have his expertise come to us … So we’re very excited to have him part of our team and part of our family.”

Ravner, a Paso Robles High School graduate, comes to the department after working for Miller Drilling Company and choosing to change careers into law enforcement.

“He’s headed to the police academy here in just a few weeks. So he’s got a bit of a road ahead of him. We’re excited to see the work he can put out for us. Excited to have him back in the department,” Davis shared.

In closing, Huot acknowledged the presence of several colleagues from neighboring cities and thanked his family for their support.

“There’s something to be said about the regional collaboration we have here in this community. These individuals are part of that, so I really appreciate you all being here and showing support,” said Huot. “And then finally to my wife, Elissa, and to my son, Clark. They have shown me such great support over the last many years.”

