PASO ROBLES — At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a vegetation fire behind 1811 North River Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered approximately one-quarter acre of vegetation burning in the riverbed area, involving trees and heavy brush. Fire crews acted quickly, containing the fire within 20 minutes. Full extinguishment was completed within the following hour.

A total of three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded to the incident. In accordance with the City’s automatic aid agreements, two fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department also responded. In total, fifteen firefighters were involved in the response, with the Paso Robles Police Department providing traffic control support.

advertisement

The cause of the fire has been determined to be related to homeless activity in the area. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents to remain vigilant and report any signs of smoke or fire activity, especially during the dry season.

Like this: Like Loading...