PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is currently accepting applications for the Airport Commission. Interested individuals have until Sept. 30, to apply.

The Airport Commission plays a vital role in advising the City Council on the operation and future development of Paso Robles Airport. Commissioners serve three-year terms, with a maximum of three consecutive terms. Meetings are held every other month on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the Airport Terminal at 4900 Wing Way.

Applications can be submitted online at bm-public-pasorobles.escribemeetings.com/.

