PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Aug. 31, at 4:14 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire at 9000 Highway 46 East. According to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, the fire was initially reported at two acres, quickly spread at a moderate rate, threatening the Paso Robles Landfill. Firefighters fully contained the blaze by 4:45 p.m., limiting it to 11 acres. No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

The response included three fire engines and a Battalion Chief from Paso Robles. Additional support came from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, which provided five fire engines, two bulldozers, two crews, one air attack plane, two tankers, one helicopter, and a Battalion Chief. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...