Hello readers!
We are proud to announce another issue of Paso Robles Press Magazine for our loyal fans and new readers. Our team put together another great issue, and we hope you enjoy it!
In this issue, we highlight Templeton Glass and their 30 years of business.
We also shine a light on some unique local stories:
- Experience the Magic of Harvest: Discover the vibrant colors, rich flavors, and festive events.
- Supporting Local Nonprofits: Strengthening community and bringing awareness
Along with local columns we deliver in every issue to keep our community informed:
- Sip & Savor by Mira Honeycutt
- The Farm Stand by BeeWench Farm
- San Miguel with Lynne Schmitz
- Paso Robles Area Historical Society
- Paso Robles Main Street Association by Karyl Lammers
- Kid-Friendly Paso Robles by Elisa Huot
- Behind the Badge with Sheriff Ian Parkinson
All together, this issue of Paso Robles Press Magazine is brought to you by the best businesses and organizations in the world, and we ask that you thank them by patronizing them, and just for kicks tell them you saw their ad in Paso Robles Press Magazine and watch them smile.
We will be back next time with another great issue, because as long as the community keeps doing something worth writing, we will write something worth reading.
Sincere thanks,
From our team at 13 Stars Media — Making Communities Better Through Print.™