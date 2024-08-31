An inside look with the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy

By Ian Parkinson

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff

When I first became sheriff, I made a vow to run an open administration. I wanted the public to know what we were doing as well as why we were doing it. That’s why we beefed up our public information unit, issued more press releases, and created the largest social media presence of any law enforcement agency in the county. I’m proud of what we have accomplished. And now you have another opportunity to get an up-close, firsthand account of what we do here at the Sheriff’s Office. It’s called the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy. It happens just once a year and it’s always a popular event.

The academy provides members of the community with an inside look at the Sheriff’s Office. It is a behind-the-scenes look at all the different facets of law enforcement. For instance, you may be surprised to learn we have approximately 450 people at the Sheriff’s Office who work across almost 40 divisions and units. About 170 of those men and women are patrol deputies. And 150 are correctional deputies who work in the County Jail. Hard to believe but when the Sheriff’s Office was created in 1850, we had just one employee.

So, what can you expect at the academy? First things first, the academy is free and open to the public. That’s right, it’s free. It doesn’t cost you anything. It’s an 11-week course that’s held every Wednesday night from 6 to 9 p.m. and itstarts at the end of this month.

OK, now on to the good stuff. Every Wednesday night we will have a presentation on topics like investigations, patrol procedures, drug and gang enforcement, and crime prevention. Some of the highlights include live demonstrations from our Special Enforcement Detail (which is our version of SWAT) and from the Bomb Task Force. You’ll also get the chance to see a demonstration by our K9’s and their handlers. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to do a ride-along with one of our deputies as well as a sit-along with one of our dispatchers. And you’ll get to experience our state-of-the-art force options simulator that puts you right in the middle of the action making those same split-second decisions that all deputies must make.

Besides showing you all whiz-bang elements of the job, the mission of the academy is to highlight the human factor. All those men and women behind the badge. Because these folks are ultimately what make up the Sheriff’s Office. Toget to know them because they are your friends and neighbors who want the same thing you and I do … safe, secure neighborhoods and communities. That’s what the Sheriff’s Office is all about. The same goes for the Citizen Academy. To hopefully give you some insight into what we call our profession but also just happens to be our passion. That’s why we live here in the first place. To enjoy all the amazing benefits of living on the Central Coast with the peace of mind that comes with knowing we are here to protect you, your family, and your community. I hope you can join us.

We would love to have you at this year’s Sheriff’s Citizen Academy. An application can be found online at slosheriff.org. On our homepage, just look for community resources and click on community programs in the drop-down menu. For more information, contact our Crime Prevention Office at (805) 781-4578.

