During this month, we have an abundance of occasions to recognize. Not only are we heading into the last month of the first quarter of 2024, but we will be messing with our clocks again, enjoying the color emerald, welcoming in a new energetic season, visiting the Easter Bunny downtown, and enjoying Easter and all its blessings.

Karyl Lammers

March 10 starts Daylight Savings Time. In 1874, Benjamin Franklin wanted to save daylight for citizens to rise at the crack of dawn to begin work and save on the expense of candlelight. C.S. Lewis said, “The future is something which everyone reaches at the same rate of 60 minutes an hour no matter what he does or who he is.”

March 17, America turns into an emerald country for a day to honor St. Patrick. Clothes, beer, milkshakes, bagels, grits, and even the Chicago River have turned emerald green since 1955 to pay tribute to this day. Remember, you never iron a four-leaf clover; you don’t want to press your luck! May the luck of the Irish always be with you.

Happy First Day of Spring! Tuesday, March 19, we celebrate the Spring (Vernal) Equinox as it arrives when the sun crosses the celestial equator and we get more daylight. Since we just got an extra hour on the 10th, we’re heading into those special long daylight hours that continue to grow until the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22.

“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: When it is summer in the light and winter in the shade” — Charles Dickens, Great Expectations

The Downtown Main Street Association has invited the Easter Bunny to come to the Holiday House in the City Park on Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The children line up to visit while parents take special pictures. Where else does this happen? In Paso, it’s tradition!

“I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and true love. Don’t even try to tell me different.” — Dolly Parton

March 25 debuts our March full moon, called the Worm Moon, because of the worm trails that appear in the newly thawed ground. As the moon, the earth, and the sun go through their orbital dance and we get to see the beauty of the sun’s illumination on the moon, indicating that we’re transitioning from winter to spring.

March 31 is Easter Sunday. Easter appears on the first Sunday after the full moon, which follows the Spring (Vernal) Equinox. May your Easter basket be filled with joy, happiness, and peace this season and always.

As you move forward in 2024, consider joining your Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. The dues are minimal — it’s not about the money, it’s about your support for one of the oldest, most traditional, hard working organizations in Paso Robles. We support this town in so many ways: We have a kiosk at the corner of 12th and Park streets full of up-to-date brochures on local businesses (with contact information) of all kinds. Wine maps for the entire region, including downtown. Main Street Directory (purple) is full of information on businesses throughout Paso and a lineup of events for the year downtown. Stop by and pick up this current information for free.

Our office is open seven days a week. Stop by and pick up current magazines, newspapers, and local information. We’re at 835 12th Street #D in the Alley. You can call us at (805) 238-4103.

Support Paso Downtown!

“You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy local and that’s kind of the same thing.” — Anonymous

“Every small business makes a big difference.” Anonymous

