Templeton Glass welcomes Kelly Flannagan as new owner

After celebrating 35 years of business in September 2024, Kelly Flannagan stepped into the new year as the sole owner of the family company — Templeton Glass. As the only sole female in the trade, Kelly loves the challenge and looks forward to maintaining her parents’ foundation and reputation for offering the best customer service and quality installation and continuing to become more involved with the community.

We spoke to Kelly about how she plans to grow the company and what this new era of Templeton Glass looks like.

PASO MAGAZINE: What are some of the most important lessons you learned from your parents about running a family business, and how have you carried those forward?

Kelly: My parents taught me the value of hard work and putting people first — whether it’s your employees, clients, or community. They always emphasized integrity and building trust through consistent quality. Those principles are the foundation of everything we do at Templeton Glass, and I’m committed to maintaining them as we grow.

PM: How has Templeton Glass maintained such strong relationships with clients for 35 years?

Kelly: It all comes down to respect and reliability. We treat every client as if they’re family. From the first consultation to the final installation, we make sure they feel heard and valued. Many of our clients have been with us for decades, and I think that loyalty stems from the trust we’ve built through personalized service and high-quality craftsmanship.

PM: What were the biggest challenges you faced transitioning into your role as the sole owner, especially as a woman in a male-dominated trade?

Kelly: Taking over a well-established family business is already daunting, but being a woman in a male-dominated trade added another layer of complexity. Gaining credibility and respect in the industry required proving myself through action. I also had to navigate balancing tradition with innovation — modernizing processes while keeping the core values intact. Thankfully, I had the support of my incredible team and the confidence my parents instilled in me.

PM: Can you tell us more about how your team utilizes proprietary technology to provide efficient service and how it has transformed the business?

Kelly: We’ve invested in advanced software to streamline every aspect of our workflow, from estimates and design to scheduling and installation. Our proprietary technology allows us to deliver faster, more accurate quotes for our clients while reducing waste and increasing efficiency. It’s been a game-changer for both our operations and customer satisfaction.

PM: As you look toward the future, what are your goals for growing Templeton Glass, both as a business and as a part of the community?

Kelly: I want to expand our offerings while staying true to the craftsmanship and customer service that define us. On the community side, it’s important to me that Templeton Glass remains a strong local partner. In 2025, we’re proud to be donating $5 from every window installation to Habitat for Humanity SLO, one of our top community partners. Additionally, we’re planning to participate in more local events and give back through sponsorships. Growth is aboutmore than numbers; it’s about deepening our roots here.

PM: What advice would you give to the next generation of women leaders interested in trades or running a family business?

Kelly: Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. You don’t need to fit into a mold to succeed in this industry. Believe in yourself, ask questions, and surround yourself with people who support your vision. If you’re running a family business, embrace the legacy, but don’t shy away from making it your own. Your unique perspective is a strength — lean into it.

