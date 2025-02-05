Mathnasium of Atascadero is transforming how students approach math. Founded on Larry Martinek’s over 50 years of experience as a math teacher and curriculum developer, Mathnasium brings a proven teaching methodology to studentsfrom kindergarten through pre-calculus.

Larry’s journey began with a passion for teaching and a desire to help his son Nic, a mathematically gifted child. This personal mission evolved into a curriculum that, since 2002, has fueled Mathnasium’s global expansion to over 1,100 centers, including 171 in California. In 2022, Larry partnered with longtime friend Michael Rosen to establish Mathnasium of Atascadero, addressing the need for effective math education in a county where many students are significantly behind in grade-level math skills.

Mathnasium’s curriculum and individualized learning plans are at the core of its success. Unlike traditional math tutoring, the Mathnasium Method™ focuses on building numerical fluency and problem-solving through natural language and a blend of mental, verbal, visual, tactile, and written techniques. Each instructor works with no more than four students during an hour-long math tutoring session. Every student’s journey begins with a free, no-obligation assessment. Thisincludes a detailed conversation with the center director and a written evaluation, ensuring a tailored approach to every child’s unique needs.

In November 2024, TeamPaso, a newly formed Paso Robles nonprofit, launched a Math tutoring partnership with the Paso Robles Unified School District (PRJUSD), Mathnasium of Atascadero, and the Community. This initiative will deliver after-school Math tutoring to Paso Robles students at no cost to them or their parents. Already underway at Flamson Middle School, it is expanding in January to high school students, ensuring every student has the support needed to excel in math, paving the way to successful jobs and brighter futures.

Whether your child needs to catch up, keep up, get ahead, or stay ahead, Mathnasium of Atascadero offers the tools and guidance they need to thrive. Visit the center to see the Mathnasium Method™ in action and discover how they can help your child unlock their full potential. At Mathnasium, success isn’t just about math — it’s about preparing students for a bright future.

Mathnasium of Atascadero

7041 El Camino Real, Atascadero

(805) 292-2317

mathnasium.com/math-centers/atascadero

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...