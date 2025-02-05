For Michael Stairs, founder of Go Computer Services, technology is more than circuits and screens — it’s a lifelong passion and a bridge to empowerment.

His journey began in the late 1970s when a friend’s dad introduced him to a desk-sized Data General Micro Nova and a book of printed game codes. By the early ’80s, he was captivated by flight simulation on the Apple IIe, laying the groundwork for a career that would merge his love of technology and aviation.

Fast-forward to today, and Michael’s expertise spans decades of computer history, from primitive, jagged black-and-white simulations to immersive virtual reality experiences that rival Hollywood visuals. He specializes in building cutting-edge simulators for home use, allowing clients to race digitally scanned tracks or practice 747 landings — all for a fraction of the cost of traditional training.

“I can manage all peripherals, software, accounts, and updates to get you rolling or off into the wild blue in a system designed to your requirements and budget,” says Michael.

Michael founded Go Computer Services in 2004 after a motorcycle accident shifted his career trajectory. Unable to work a traditional office job, he turned to freelance technology consulting, where he combines technical know-how with an educator’s touch. Go Computer Services offers a range of personalized in-home support: assessing client needs, recommending tailored technology, setting up devices, and building systems that enhance both utility and enjoyment.

“I help people become comfortable and fluid with the vast range of personal and entertainment technology essential to modern life, guiding them to understand and choose their way toward expanding their capabilities and enjoyment,” Michael explains.

From troubleshooting everyday tech to creating custom simulators, Michael is committed to bridging the digital divide.With two decades of experience, Michael continues to inspire confidence and curiosity in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Go Computer Services

(805) 704-0833

gocomputerservices@gmail.com

