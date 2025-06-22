By Jaime Silveria

Summer is a wonderful time of year, bringing longer days, warm sunshine, and more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. To make the most of the season, it’s a good idea to prepare both yourself and your home so you can stay comfortable while keeping up with important maintenance. Taking care of small tasks now can help you avoid costly repairs or early replacements down the road. We asked around the office and gathered some helpful tips and to-dos to consider as you get ready for the summer months ahead.

One of the most important summer prep tasks, especially for those living in North County, is making sure your air conditioning system is running smoothly and efficiently. As temperatures begin to rise, scheduling a professional Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) tune up can make a big difference in your comfort and your energy bills. It’s easy to overlook your HVAC system during the cooler months, but once the North County heat kicks in, you’ll be glad you took the time to have it serviced. Depending on the provider, a tune-up may include replacing filters, cleaning coils, lubricating moving parts, inspecting the condensate drain and blower assembly and checking the refrigerant levels, all of which help extend the life of your unit and keep it running at peak performance.

In addition to a professional check-up, take a moment to adjust your automated thermostat. It’s time to switch off the heat and make sure your air conditioning settings align with the warmer weather. Don’t forget to check your ceiling fans too; they should spin counterclockwise in summer to push cool air downward and create a refreshing breeze. Many of our agents also recommend considering an attic fan, which can help remove trapped heat from your attic space, ultimately keeping your entire home cooler. The bottom line? Staying cool in June takes a little preparation, but with a few smart steps you’ll be ready to enjoy a comfortable and energy-efficient summer.

As temperatures rise and the days grow longer, it’s only natural to start opening windows and doors to let in the fresh air and shake off the stuffiness that can build up during the winter months. But before you invite those refreshing breezes into your home, take a moment to inspect your window and door screens for any holes, tears or loose fittings. A gentle breeze is a welcome guest, unlike the bugs and flying insects that are quick to find even the tiniest openings in damaged screens. Prevent these unwanted intruders by ensuring your screens are intact and secure.

While you’re at it, this is also a great time to check the caulking and weatherstripping around windows and doors. Not only does this help keep insects out, but it also ensures that your home stays energy efficient by keeping the cool, air-conditioned air inside where it belongs. These small maintenance checks go a long way in maintaining both your comfort and your peace of mind throughout the warmer months.

Turning to the outdoors, it’s time to check those sprinklers and irrigation drip systems. Now is the perfect time to inspect your sprinkler and drip irrigation systems to ensure they’re ready for the season. Check each sprinkler head for damage, clogs or misalignment that could lead to uneven watering or wasted water. Turn on the system and watch for leaks, low pressure or areas that aren’t getting proper coverage. For drip irrigation, examine the tubing for cracks, ensure emitters are clear and functioning and tighten any loose connections. Cleaning filters and replacing worn out parts will help your system run efficiently and keep your lawn and garden healthy throughout the summer. Review your automatic watering system and adjust watering times to conserve water and reduce evaporation. Adding mulch to your landscaping can also help plants to retain moisture and keep weeds down. Taking a little time now can save water, reduce utility bills and prevent bigger issues later.

Ready to entertain? Get your outdoor spaces ready for the season. Start by giving your barbecue grill or firepit a deep clean. You’ll want to remove any built-up grease, ash or debris to ensure they’re safe and ready for summer use. Clear away dirt and grime that accumulated over the winter by power washing the exterior of your home including siding, walkways, and patios. Don’t forget to check your deck. Look for loose boards, nails, or signs of wear and consider resealing it to protect against sun and moisture damage. If you have a pool, inspect the pump and filter system, test the water chemistry, and clean out any debris to make sure it’s clean, safe, and ready for use. Lastly, you’ll want to pull out and clean your patio furniture and cushions. Start by wiping down surfaces, washing fabric covers, and checking for any needed repairs. These simple maintenance tasks will help you enjoy a clean, functional, and inviting outdoor space all summer long.

Now that you’ve checked off your summer to-do list and prepared your home for the warmer months, it’s time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Whether it’s hosting friends for a backyard BBQ, lounging by the pool, or simply soaking in the fresh air from your beautifully cleaned deck, summer is the perfect time to truly appreciate your space. Don’t forget to explore all the exciting events happening in our community from outdoor concerts and farmers markets to neighborhood festivals and evening gatherings in the park. This season is about more than just maintenance — it’s about embracing the lifestyle we work so hard to create. So open those doors, invite in the breeze, and make the most of everything summer has to offer, both at home and beyond.

