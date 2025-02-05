By Gina Fitzpatrick

Mark your calendars for one of the most anticipated events of the year! The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 8, at the elegant Rava Wines. This unforgettable evening is more than just a celebration — it’s an opportunity to connect, honor, and experience the vibrant spirit of our community.

Celebrate Local Excellence

The Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony is your chance to recognize the extraordinary individuals and businesses that make our region thrive. Each year, the Roblan of the Year and Beautification Award highlight the exceptional contributions of those who go above and beyond for our community. By attending, you’ll show your support and appreciation for the hard work and dedication of your peers.

A Premier Networking Opportunity

The Gala is the perfect place to mingle with community leaders, local business owners, and fellow professionals. Whether you’re seeking to expand your network, form new collaborations, or strengthen existing partnerships, the evening offers countless opportunities to connect in a festive and relaxed setting.

An Evening of Elegance and Entertainment

Set against the stunning backdrop of Rava Wines, the evening promises an unparalleled experience. Enjoy a delectable dinner, expertly paired with fine local wines, as you take in the beauty of this premier venue. The event also features live entertainment, a silent auction, and more surprises designed to delight and inspire.

Support Community Initiatives

The Annual Gala is not just about celebration; it’s also a chance to give back. Proceeds from the event support Chamber programs and initiatives that benefit local businesses, nonprofits, and the wider community. Your attendance contributes directly to creating a stronger, more vibrant Paso Robles and Templeton.

Make Memories and Build Community

This event is a highlight of the year for many, providing an opportunity to reflect on shared accomplishments while looking ahead to a bright future. Don’t miss the chance to be part of something truly special — a night where friendships are strengthened, achievements are honored, and the heart of our community shines.

Reserve your spot today for the 2025 Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony. Let’s come together to celebrate our successes and enjoy An Evening in Paris!

