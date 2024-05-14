PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services has announced its upcoming FireWise Wildfire Preparedness Block Parties. These events, held at locations in the urban/wildland interface, are aimed at educating the community about the importance of wildfire preparedness and how to best protect homes, properties, and people from the devastating effects of wildfires.

The second FireWise Wildfire Preparedness Block Party will take place on May 22 at 17th Street and Olive Street from 6 to 8 p.m. Both events will be opportunities for the community to come together and interact with firefighters and CERT volunteers to learn about wildfire preparedness.

According to John Prickett, Fire Captain/Paramedic, “Wildfires continue to be a significant threat to our communities. The more we prepare for disasters such as wildfires, the chance of damage is decreased to our homes, properties, and our way of life. We are developing a Firewise community on our western city limits, and we would love to have the residents come out for an evening of interaction with your firefighters and learn about ways to prepare your home and property for wildfires.”

advertisement

For more information about the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services department or to learn about wildfire preparedness, visit prcity.com/198/Fire-and-Emergency-Services, or call (805) 227-7560.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...