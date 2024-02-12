PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles residents can learn how to prepare for the unexpected through an empowering and vital initiative being offered to residents in Northern SLO County called the Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT. In the face of increasing uncertainties and natural disasters, communities like Paso Robles have been offering residents the knowledge and tools needed to become more effective and resilient in the face of emergencies.

The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program is offering the CERT: Basic Training course which teaches you basic disaster skills so you can prepare for, survive, and recover from emergencies and large-scale disasters. This 20-hour class is intended for family members aged 16 and older. You will learn how to prepare for disasters, basic first aid, the psychology of disaster, how to extinguish small fires, how to search structures and rescue victims, and about terrorism and hazardous materials.

The class will be presented at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center, 900 Park Street, in downtown Paso Robles, on February 20, 22, 27, and 29, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Saturday, March 2, students will participate in a review and disaster scenario from 9 a.m. until about 5 p.m. Participation in all training sessions is required to complete the course and receive a certificate. This class is offered at no cost to students.

For online registration, go to forms.gle/kUnDHe2CfCXAuM4XA. You may also send an email to NorthSLOCountyCERT@gmail.comand indicate that you would like to register for the CERT Basic Training class. Please be sure to provide a telephone number when registering by email. Or you may call John Spooner, Program Manager, at (805) 588-2172. After you register, you will receive an email containing additional instructions for the class.

CERT is a national disaster preparedness program sponsored locally by the City of Paso Robles Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services. There are approximately 2,400 sponsored CERT programs and more than 600,000 trained CERT volunteers across the country. Standardized training developed by FEMA is offered through CERT programs to people interested in getting prepared for disasters in their area.

