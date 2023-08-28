PASO ROBLES — A significant paving project along Highway 41 is set to cause disruptions and detours in the coming weeks. The project, covering a stretch of Highway 41 from 1.5 miles north of the Hwy 41/46 junction to the Kern County Line, will necessitate a complete closure of the highway in both directions on Monday and Tuesday, August 29 and 30, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This initiative kicked off last week with full daytime closures spanning Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. To navigate the closures, travelers heading north on Hwy 41 can take an alternate route via Hwy 46 East to Hwy 33 North, rejoining Hwy 41 just south of Kettleman City. Those journeying south on Hwy 41 can detour onto Hwy 33, subsequently connecting with Hwy 46 East.

Caltrans officials strongly advise travelers to allow extra time for their commutes when utilizing these detours. Following the two-day full closure, intermittent one-way traffic control will be enforced during daytime hours until the project’s completion.

For the convenience of commuters, intermittent one-way traffic control will be enforced overnight from Sunday through Thursday, spanning 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., allowing for smoother traffic flow.

The primary objective of this $2.2 million road project is to resurface a roughly five-mile segment of the roadway, ensuring improved driving conditions. Signage will be deployed to guide and direct travelers, though delays of up to 20 minutes should be anticipated.

Anticipated to conclude by mid-September, the project is slated to enhance driving experiences along this section of Highway 41, providing a smoother ride for all.

