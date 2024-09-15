SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On the evening of Saturday, Sept. 14, a 16-year-old male from San Simeon reportedly left home driving his father’s 2019 Ford pickup truck, with an unknown destination. According to California Highway Patrol, after failing to locate him or the vehicle, his family began searching.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, reports were made to 911 of a vehicle over the side of State Route 1, north of Burton Drive. Emergency crews arrived to find family members already on the scene. In a press release, CHP says they had discovered the vehicle approximately 100 feet down an embankment, where it had collided with several trees, causing significant damage and fatal injuries to the driver.

The exact time of the crash is unknown, as no witnesses reported the incident. Speed is believed to be the main factor, though it is unclear if alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving were involved. The investigation is ongoing, and any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Templeton CHP office at (805) 400-6720 or the San Luis Obispo CHP Communications Center at (805) 593-3333.

