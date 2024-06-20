PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, June 11, at approximately 12:11 p.m., Paso Robles Police Traffic Division and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a vehicle collision through a fence and into a residential structure located at the intersection of Experimental Station Road and River Oaks Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined this was a single-vehicle collision with one occupant, a resident from Paso Robles, trapped inside their vehicle. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services was able to extricate the solo occupant of the vehicle, who was then transported to an area hospital for further treatment. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department Traffic Division is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

advertisement

Feature Image provided by PRPD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...