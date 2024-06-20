Grant was able to purchase five iPads, thus creating a ‘mobile’ technology lab

PASO ROBLES — The Rotary Club of Paso Robles has given a grant of over $1,300 to the Paso Robles Senior Center. With this donation, the Senior Center has been able to purchase five iPads, thus creating a “mobile” technology lab. These iPads will also be used for the training and education of our older adults.

The educational component will focus on the uses of technology that enhances or will enhance their lives as seniors. Internet access, communication platforms, and various computer functions will be explored.

This year, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles marks its 100th anniversary and continues to support the nonprofits in our community through grants, donations, and projects like this one. Through the support of its members and two fundraisers, the Rotary Club is able to reach out to over 25 nonprofits in the area, such as ECHO, Youth Arts, NCI Affiliates, Assistance League, Coats for Kids, Boys & Girls Club, and many others.

This is the first year the Rotary has decided to fund a grant dedicated to older adults.

Feature Image: (From left) Elaine Ernst (left) and Micki Wright (right) accept a check for $1,300 from Joe Irick of the Rotary Club of Paso Robles toward the purchases of five iPads for the center. Photo provided by Senior Volunteer Services

