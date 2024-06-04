PASO ROBLES — On June 7, the San Luis Obispo Food Bank invites community members to participate in Hunger Awareness Day, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about food insecurity and alleviating hunger across San Luis Obispo County.

Over the past year, the demand for food assistance has surged, with the SLO Food Bank serving 16 percent more individuals each month than in the previous year.

Currently, the Food Bank provides nutritious food to over 36,500 residents each month.

To address the urgent need for access to nutritious food in our community, Hunger Awareness Day features several keyactivities:

Matching Gift Challenge : New recurring donors will have a year’s worth of their support instantly doubled, thanks to a generous $500,000 match from The Balay Ko Foundation.

: New recurring donors will have a year’s worth of their support instantly doubled, thanks to a generous $500,000 match from The Balay Ko Foundation. Community Fundraising Sites : On June 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., volunteers will be stationed at various grocery stores and shopping centers throughout the county to raise awareness and funds.

: On June 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., volunteers will be stationed at various grocery stores and shopping centers throughout the county to raise awareness and funds. CalFresh Application Assistance Sites: On June 7, 1 to 4:30 p.m. neighbors can get one-on-one application help applying for free money for groceries. The sites will be held at public libraries across SLO County, including Atascadero, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, Nipomo, and Arroyo Grande.

In Paso Robles, volunteers will be at the Walmart on Niblick Road collection donations. This is a money donation onlyevent that used to be known as “One Day One Dollar.” Volunteers from the Highland Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and Zurn will be there to help collect donations.

“Food insecurity often remains out of sight, but during Hunger Awareness Day, we shed light on the daily experience of thousands of our SLO County neighbors, ” said Molly Kern, CEO of the SLO Food Bank. “With this understanding, we can work together to overcome barriers preventing access to nutritious food and build a healthier community.”

Learn more about how you can feed SLO County at slofoodbank.org/HAD.

