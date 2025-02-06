$125,000 to a matching gift campaign given to hopefully double donations

PASO ROBLES — On Friday, Jan. 31, Congressman Jimmy Panetta visited TeamPaso to learn more about the TeamPaso partnership with the Paso Robles Unified School District (PRJUSD); Mathnasium, the world leader in after-school Math learning; and the active participation of the Paso Robles community. The community’s support is crucial in delivering after-school math tutoring to Paso Robles students at no cost to them or their parents.

“Our children’s future is in jeopardy because the majority of Paso Robles students are two to five years below grade level in math,” said Orlando Gallegos, executive director of TeamPaso. “Our mission is to enhance math learning for students, helping them to understand, master, and apply mathematics to unlock opportunities for better jobs and live more successful lives.”

Congressman Panetta expressed his endorsement of TeamPaso.

“Our students must keep pace in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) to set themselves up for success,” he said. “TeamPaso, PRJUSD, and Mathnasium’s partnership provides free after-school math instruction to students, empowering our young people with skills that will open new opportunities for their futures. It was great to see this community-driven effort firsthand; I look forward to continuing to support initiatives that ensure every student has the resources they need to succeed.”

“Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method has transformed how children understand and appreciate math, leading to confidence and enthusiasm,” said Larry Martinek, co-founder of Mathnasium. “We help students catch up, keep up, get ahead, and stay ahead.”

TeamPaso relies on the community’s support to keep this program thriving. Martinek has contributed $125,000 to a matching gift campaign. Visit TeamPaso.org to learn more about the program.

Feature Image: (From left) Orlando Gallegos, executive director of TeamPaso; Larry Martinek, co-founder of Mathnasium; Congressman Jimmy Panetta; and Michael Rosen, co-owner of Mathnasium of Atascadero are shown at TeamPaso facility osberving the math tutoring program. Photo provided by TeamPaso

