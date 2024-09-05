Proceeds directly support Honor Flight Central Coast California

PASO ROBLES — The Wine & Dine Pour Fest, a celebration of gourmet food, fine wines, and community spirit, is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Airport Warbird Museum, Hangar 1. This event is more than just a festival; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country.

The Wine & Dine Pour Fest will showcase the best of the Central Coast’s culinary and beverage offerings. Attendees will enjoy an array of gourmet food, fine wines, and craft beers; all included with the purchase of a $100 ticket, which also includes a keepsake wine glass for sampling.

For those seeking an elevated experience, the VIP package offers a reserved table for eight for $1,000, providing exclusive seating and additional perks.

A Designated Driver option is available for $50, allowing participants to enjoy all the food offerings without indulging in the wine, ensuring everyone can be part of this special day.

The event will also feature a Silent Auction with a selection of incredible items up for bid. Highlights include local wines, luxurious trips, gourmet dinners, and tickets to a San Francisco 49ers game. Every bid contributes directly to funding life-changing experiences for Honor Flight veterans, including visits to Arlington Cemetery, the World War II Memorial, and the Vietnam Wall.

Attendees who purchase their tickets by Oct. 1 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to fly on the historic C-47 plane, “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber.” The winners will enjoy an exclusive flight at 11 a.m. on the day of the event, offering a truly memorable start to a day of celebration.

Every dollar raised from the Wine & Dine Pour Fest will directly support Honor Flight Central Coast California, an organization dedicated to providing veterans with the recognition and experiences they deserve. Your participation in this event plays a vital role in creating these meaningful moments for our heroes.

Tickets for this event are limited. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy an exceptional day of food, wine, and history while giving back to those who have given so much. Tickets can be purchased at honorflightccc.org/pourfest/

