Exhibition offers collection of handcrafted gifts and art created by over 25 talented artists and artisans

PASO ROBLES — Every year during the holiday season, Studios on the Park transforms into a destination for unique, handmade gifts during “Handcrafted for the Holidays.” This special exhibition is a beloved tradition that offers a collection of handcrafted gifts and art created by over 25 talented artists and artisans.

This year’s exhibition will run for two months, giving Paso Robles residents and visitors plenty of time to shop for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts at accessible prices. Jordan Hockett, operations manager and curator of Studios on the Park,shared his excitement: “We’re thrilled to welcome back many returning artists and introduce some new ones as well. We’ve expanded our collection to include even more handcrafted items like leather goods, macrame, crochet, screen printing, and hand-painted watercolor paper goods, just to name a few.”

Not only will your purchase support local artists and small businesses, but a portion of all proceeds will go back into supporting Studios on the Park’s mission of providing essential arts programming for children, teens, and adults through their Kids Art Smart and Community Arts Access programs. You can get your holiday shopping done while making a difference in the community.

“Handcrafted for the Holidays” will run from Nov. 1 through Dec. 29, and will be open to shoppers Sundays through Thursdays from 12 to 4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to receptions with wine and live music on Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information visit: studiosonthepark.org/events/handcrafted-for-the-holidays-10/.

Feature Image: The Studios on the Park Holiday Market, which runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 29, offers a collection of handcrafted gifts and art created by over 25 talented artists and artisans. Contributed Photo

