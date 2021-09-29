Funds were given to local performing arts, acting, and children foundations

PASO ROBLES — Denise Kudla was a wonderful individual who loved life and showed everyone how to love.

In 2019, Denise Kudla passed away in a horrible automobile accident. There was a Celebration of Life event for Denise and her family at the Cabernet Links and RV Resort on Nov. 2, 2019, where over 1,500 people attended.

Funds were raised at the event to support some of Denise’s favorite programs. Unfortunately, the distribution of funds was delayed when the COVID pandemic made its appearance.

Finally, the money raised in Denise’s name has been distributed to their rightful places:

Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation – $3,000

Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles – $3,000

Wine Country Theater – $2,000

Denise loved the performing arts, acting, and children.

Paso Robles Councilman, Steve Gregory, said, “She [Denise] was a sunny and loving person.”

Gregory met Denise when she was 18 years old and had introduced her to John Kudla. She grew up in Santa Ynez, where she participated in school plays, track, basketball, was a baton twirler. After graduating, she moved to Paso Robles.

The two married not long after they started dating. Together, John and Denise built a beautiful family which included three children, Michelle, Johnny, and Leanne.

“Her life was all about her children and grandchildren and children in general—she loved to act and be in the theater,” said Gregory.

Denise was active in local theater, which became a family affair.

She also sang with a Led Zeppelin cover band and was a member of the Grapes of Wrath Girls. Denise and John often played golf together, and she was a member of the Paso Robles Women’s Golf Association. Bowling was another family affair. She was a member of the USBC Bowling and loved to play Bunco, especially “Drunko Bunco.”

Lastly, Gregory says, “We wanted to say thank you again to our community for being so supportive to the Kudla family and how we have all remembered and treasured Denise’s life and accomplishments.”

