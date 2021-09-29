Suspect was ultimately arrested in Paso Robles following a shooting

ATASCADERO — On the night of Sept. 25, Atascadero Police Department responded to a report of a juvenile victim having been robbed of his backpack and personal property at gunpoint in the area of Morro Road and Curbaril Avenue. The suspect description was provided to officers, but no suspect could be located after a search of the area.

On Sept. 26, at approximately 8:56 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department responded to a report of a subject having been robbed at gunpoint in the 10200 block El Camino Real. Officers arrived on the scene and saw the described suspect flee on foot, over a fence, into an adjacent apartment complex. Officers established a perimeter and sought assistance from the California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. During this time, a second victim reported being robbed at gunpoint just prior to the initial victim. Both victims described matching suspect descriptions. These descriptions also matched the suspect description from the robbery of the juvenile on the night of the 25th. Officers conducted a search of the apartment complex, which met with negative results for the outstanding suspect. Information was obtained for further follow-up investigation.

During the incident, neighboring residences were given a shelter-in-place advisory in order to keep residents safe.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Further investigation revealed the suspect for the armed robbery cases to be Carlos Chavez, 20 years old. The suspect was later arrested by Paso Robles Police Department for a shooting in their city.

The Atascadero Police Department Investigations Unit is actively investigating the incidents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...