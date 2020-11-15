FUTURE LIVE EVENTS

(all times Eastern U.S. time)

November 16, Monday

11 p.m. – Docking of the SpaceX “Resilience” Crew Dragon and the Crew-1 Crew to the International Space Station – Hawthorne, Calif./Johnson Space Center

November 17, Tuesday

1:40 a.m. – Welcoming Ceremony for the SpaceX “Resilience” Crew Dragon Crew-1 Crew at the International Space Station (Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Soichi Noguchi) – Hawthorne, Calif./Johnson Space Center (All Channels)

2 a.m. (approximately) – SpaceX Crew-1 Mission post-docking news conference with senior NASA and JAXA officials (All Channels)

Wednesday, Nov. 18

8:30 a.m. – Coverage of the ISS Expedition 64 Russian Spacewalk #47 (Sergey Ryzhikov, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov; spacewalk scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. EST and will last around six hours) – Johnson Space Center

November 19, Thursday

9:55 a.m. – ISS Expedition 64 Crew News Conference (Kate Rubins, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Soichi Noguchi)

Friday, Nov. 20

3:30 p.m. — Sentinel-6 Michael Frelich science briefing

5 p.m. — Pre-launch news conference for Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich oceanography satellite

7:30 p.m. — “NASA Edge” pre-launch coverage of Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich

Saturday, Nov. 21

11:45 a.m. — Launch coverage beings for Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich (launch 12:17 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 24

6:10 a.m. – ISS Expedition 64 In-Flight Event for JAXA with Japanese Reporters and Flight Engineer Soichi Noguchi of JAXA – Johnson Space Center (On NASA TV public-education channel with English interpretation; on NASA TV media channel in Japanese)

