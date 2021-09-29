Funds go to support youth activities in the community

PASO ROBLES — Are you a Horse Racing fan? Have you been itching to watch the ponies run and place a bet now that the pandemic restrictions have eased? Do you want to support the youth of our community? Well, here is your chance!

On Sunday, Oct. 3, The Optimist Club of Paso Robles is hosting a “Day at the Races” Stick Horse Race at Rio Seco Winery, 4295 Union Road, Paso Robles. Gates will open at 11:45 a.m., with the first race starting at 12:30 p.m. sharp. This event is being held as the Optimist Club’s annual fundraiser to provide High School Scholarships and support other youth activities in the local community.

A Stick Horse Race utilizes plywood horse cut-outs, which are mounted on a pole and attached to a concrete

base. The horse cut-outs have been painted by local businesses and patrons of the event. A pair of dice will be rolled, indicating the number of spaces and which horses will move along the track. The horses will continue to move around the track until the Win, Place, and Show horses cross the finish line.

Attendees will be able to “bet” on the horse they think will win each race using raffle tickets. Prizes will be

drawn from the winning raffle bins. Raffle prizes have been generously donated by various local businesses, and there will be a Grand Prize drawing at the end of the day. There will be a total of seven races during the event, with time between each race to mingle, eat, take photos, or enjoy the race day atmosphere. There will also be a contest for Best Decorated Horse, Best Derby Hat, and Best Derby Day Attire. Derby Day attire is welcomed and encouraged.

Food services will be available for purchase by local food vendors. Wine will be sold by Rio Seco Winery with a discount offered on select varieties. Beer, Sodas, and Water will also be available.

Gate entry tickets are $30 per person. Package specials are available, which include event entry, betting raffle

tickets, and drink coupons. Event Tickets are available now and are limited to 200 people.

Due to the COVID restrictions last year, the Optimist Club of Paso Robles was unable to hold their regular

annual fundraiser. This “Day at the Races” event will generate much-needed funds to support High School

Scholarships and other youth activities in the local community. The Optimist Club of Paso Robles is the local

chapter of Optimist International, an international service organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth in the communities in which they serve. The club is always seeking new members who are interested in working with local youth. Meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday evenings of each month.

To purchase tickets for the “Day at the Races” event, or for more information, please contact Linda Stermer

at (805)238-2410, Chuck Sawyer at (805)591-9590, or Isabel Shirley at (805)459-5609. Information can also

be found on the Club’s Facebook page – Paso Robles Optimist Club.

