PASO ROBLES – The Paso Robles City Library is pleased to announce a new addition to its eLibrary—an Unemployment Benefits Navigator component to the JobNow platform—for library patrons struggling to file for unemployment benefits.

JobNow, along with VetNow, offers learning, career, and veteran support tools as well as in-person support, such as live job coaching, live veteran benefits eligibility, and live tutoring.

Users receive real-time instruction via a proprietary online classroom, a comprehensive lesson library, and targeted diagnostic tests. Live support is available Mon-Thu 3 p.m. – 8:59 p.m. PST.

Brainfuse, creator of JobNow and VetNow and one of the nation’s leading online tutoring providers, offers tutoring and homework help services in Spanish for all subjects offered in English.

