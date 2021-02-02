SAN LUIS OBISPO ― The Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) has space available in its many child care options throughout San Luis Obispo County.

The Early Education and Child Care Programs provide families with low and no-cost services throughout San Luis Obispo County for children from birth to 5 years of age.

Program options include:

The Family Child Care (FCC) option provides child care in a licensed family child care home. The small group size and home setting provide a nurturing, warm learning environment for infants and toddlers. The center-based option provides early childhood education for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Center schedules range from part-day to full-day and part-year to full-year. The home-based option supports children and their families through weekly home visits and group socialization experiences. Home visits provide comprehensive services to support and strengthen parenting skills and the parent’s ability to be their child’s “first teacher.”

All CAPSLO programs are specifically designed to support low-income individuals and families.

To enroll your child or learn more about the program, please call (888)315-6741.

