The County of San Luis Obispo reported Friday that a SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in SLO County to 15.

The individual was vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because they were over 100 years old and lived at a congregate care facility that is experiencing an outbreak. They were not hospitalized.

The County Public Health Department is working with the facility to stop the spread of infection and lessen the impact of the outbreak.

“We have sadly lost yet another valued member of our community here in SLO County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Our older neighbors who live in congregate settings are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Each of us can do our part to break the chain of infection before it reaches the most vulnerable among us. Wear a face covering in public and stay six feet apart from others.”

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,783 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, most of whom have recovered. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 can quickly and easily spread to a lot of people and result in continuous spreading among people as time progresses. Every individual’s actions can either limit or contribute to this spread.

All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 — in part because it travels through the community and in some cases reaches the most vulnerable residents. Older adults, individuals with health conditions, and people living in congregate settings (including residential care facilities) are at higher risk of serious COVID-19 illness.

While risk increases with age among adults, younger adults and those without chronic conditions have also faced serious illness. Those who are at lower risk for serious illness can transmit the virus to others. The CDC indicates that it is possible for people to spread the virus for about two days before experiencing signs or symptoms and remain contagious for at least 10 days after signs or symptoms first appeared.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

