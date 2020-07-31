SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying the person they believe smashed a car window during a protest on July 21.





CHP San Luis Obispo Area are asking for the public’s help identifying the person in these photos.

CHP released photos of the person they believe is responsible.

On Tuesday, July 21, a Black Lives Matter protest originated in the City of San Luis Obispo. Ultimately, the protesters moved onto the US 101 Highway and effectively shut down the highway to traffic in both directions.

While traffic was stopped, a group of protestors became violent and encircled a motorist who was attempting to drive around the protestors, reported the CHP. The demonstrators attacked the motorist’s vehicle. One suspect jumped on the hood of the victim’s vehicle and an additional suspect broke the rear window out of the vehicle with a skateboard as the vehicle was leaving the area.

The CHP is trying to identify the suspect responsible for breaking the victim’s vehicle’s rear window with the skateboard.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect in question, they are asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP at 805-594-8700 or through any of their social media platforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related