TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District Board of Directors has scheduled a presentation by San Luis Obispo County Planner/Project Manager Cory Hanh of the Public Review Draft of the 2020-2028 San Luis Obispo County Housing Element, specific to the Templeton community, at the regularly scheduled Templeton CSD Board Meeting on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

The full plan is available for review at: www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Planning-Building/Department-News-Announcements/Housing-Element-Public-Review-Draft-Available.aspx

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the meeting will be held remotely using Zoom. Interested parties are encouraged to call into the meeting. The conference number is 1-699-900-6833. Meeting ID: 869 7071 4447 / Password# 543217.

