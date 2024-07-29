SHANDON — Three were killed in a car crash Sunday night on HWY 46. The accident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. when the vehicles were driving Eastbound on HWY 46. The driver that caused the crash was driving westbound in the eastbound lane, causing the head-on collision.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a 30-year-old woman from Paso Robles was driving a 2021 Mercedes and heading westbound in the eastbound lanes when she crashed head-on into a 2022 Honda.

Reports from CHP say that the driver of the Honda, a 24 year old woman from Cutler, and two passengers, a 32-year-old woman from Sanger and 27-year-old Reedley man, were killed in the accident. A third passenger from Orange Cove suffered major injuries.

The driver of a third vehicle heading eastbound also collided with the Honda after the initial impact. That driver, a woman from Bakersfield, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital in Fresno for treatment for major injuries.

According to CHP, identities of the deceased parties are being withheld pending notification to next of kin. Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor.

