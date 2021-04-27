ATASCADERO — Over the weekend, two local businesses were vandalized by what city officials say was a slingshot that shattered the storefront windows.

Glenn’s Repair & Rental, located at the north end of Atascadero, and Alle-Pia Fine Cured Meats on the south end both are the victims of the assailant(s) that caused thousands of dollars of damage on Sunday.

Glenn’s Repair shared that according to their video surveillance cameras, they know it was a person(s) in a silver sedan.

The Atascadero Police Department is currently investigating the two incidents, and according to officials, the damage appears to be caused by a slingshot and not a firearm.

The city stated that there is no evidence to indicate that the businesses were targeted for a specific reason.

Both Glenn’s Repair and Alle-Pia experience significant damage; however, no theft occurred.

If anyone has any information on these incidents, contact the Police Department at (805)461-5051.

