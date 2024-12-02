Friends of Fort Hunter Liggett launches ‘Operation Gift’ Toy Drive to support military children

PASO ROBLES — This holiday season, the nonprofit Friends of Fort Hunter Liggett is launching “Operation Gift,” a special toy drive dedicated to bringing joy to the children of central coast military communities.

The event will take place from Dec. 9 to 15 in the Paso Robles Walmart parking lot, running daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A special highlight will be Santa’s visit on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m.

The event aims to collect toys and monetary donations for military families stationed across five installations in the region. All contributions will directly benefit children, ensuring they experience the magic of the holiday season despite the unique challenges faced by military families.

