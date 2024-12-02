PASO ROBLES — In recognition of the air medical program’s 35 years of lifesaving service to Nevada and California communities, Mercy Air 34 is bringing together first responders, requestors, and community members to celebrate this significant milestone on Friday, Dec. 6, at their base in Paso Robles. Also joining the celebration is former patient Paul Hohman who will reunite with members of the air medical team who provided his critical care four years ago.

Mercy Air 34 opened in 2020 and is one of the various bases under the Mercy Air program, which was established in 1989 by six visionaries who believed critical air medical care was a necessity for the San Bernardino community. Operations began at the Rialto Municipal Airport with a Bell Helicopter BHT 412 and staffed with a pilot, flight registered nurse, and flight paramedic — a staffing standard still held today. Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., acquired the Mercy Air program in 1997 and has since continued to advance and enhance the program in the region, providing lifesaving care to those who need it most.

Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy camaraderie, connect with the Mercy Air crew, tour the aircraft, see their specialized medical equipment, and learn how the air medical program provides critical lifesaving air medical care throughout California and Nevada. Light refreshments will be provided.

The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m., with formal speeches scheduled to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. The location is the Mercy Air 34 Base at 4990 Wing Way in Paso Robles.

