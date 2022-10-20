Students from SLO County learned about agriculture at the annual event

PASO ROBLES — Fourth-graders around the county learned about agriculture at the 20th Annual Great AgVenture on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Hosted by the San Luis Obispo County Agricultural Education Committee and the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust, the agricultural field day offers a variety of agricultural lessons as they move from station to station, listening and interacting with local agriculture professionals representing animals, plants, science, farm machinery and an “Ag-tivity.”

“Redwings was excited to participate in the SLO County Great AGventure,” said Redwings Equine Care Manager Sara Ruggerone. “Educational outreach is part of our overall mission and we love working with elementary school groups. It was a great time and we look forward to doing it next year.”

About 45 agricultural organizations participated in this year’s educational event. Redwings hosted five classes of students at their station. They welcomed classes from Gabriel Elementary School in Atascadero and Vineyard Elementary School in Templeton.

The students started with a brief presentation about what a horse sanctuary is and then were then able to experience an interactive station with saddles, halters, and grooming supplies. The favorite portion of the event was seeing and petting the horses up close. Redwings brought along three horses for the students — Primo, Little Bit, and Buck, a recently retired military patrol horse from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Redwings representatives said the students enjoyed touching the horses — mostly commenting on how soft they were.

Other presentations included activities like butter making, owl pellet discovery, learning about soils, horsepower, apple grafting, water resources, strawberries, horses, weather, farm machinery, and Cal Poly’s Tractor Pull.

Since 1989, the San Luis Obispo County Agricultural Committee has promote agricultural awareness to students and teachers throughout the county. Originally organized by the county’s Farm Bureau and later becoming an independent 501-C3 in the 1990’s.

The SLO County Ag Ed Committee partners with the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust to bring this field day to the student with the help of many volunteers.

