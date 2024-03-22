PASO ROBLES — Indulge in a culinary extravaganza while supporting a cause at the Paso Robles Live Cooking Show, hosted at Idler’s Home. This event, organized by Central Coast Party Helpers and Central Coast Cooking Show, promises an evening filled with tantalizing flavors, local wines, beers, and heartfelt community support.

What to expect at the event:

5-Course Interactive Meal: Get ready to witness culinary magic unfold as local chefs Mike & Lisa, owners of Thomas Hill Organics, craft a delectable 5-course meal right before your eyes.

Local Flavors: Discover the essence of Paso Robles through dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients, paired perfectly with regional wines and beers.

Supporting Sabes Wings: Your ticket purchase supports Sabes Wings, a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting cancer patients with everyday living expenses.

Informative and Entertaining: Gain insights into the local food scene as you sip and savor, with each course presented alongside engaging commentary and information.

The event is scheduled for April 9 from 4:30 to 6: 30 p.m. There is limited seating to this event. Tickets are available at centralcoastpartyhelpers.com

Feature Photo courtesy of Central Coast Party Helpers

