Passover, this year begins at sundown on April 5 and concludes at nightfall on April 13

PASO ROBLES — Passover, this year beginning at sundown on April 5 and concluding at nightfall on April 13, will be celebrated by Paso Robles’ Jewish community who will join family and community Passover Seders–the festive ritual-filled dinner on the first two nights of the eight-day holiday.

Passover celebrates the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Ancient Egypt some 3,330 years ago and is traditionally celebrated together with family and friends, making it the most observed Jewish holiday in the United States.

Here in the North County, Chabad of Paso Robles is ensuring that everyone will be able to celebrate Passover by sharing handmade shmurah matzah — considered ideal for the Passover Seder — with those celebrating at home; sharing special holiday recipes with community members like the traditional charoset dip (and brisket a food, while not part of the ritual, the holiday has become known for); and by welcoming participants to its user-friendly community Seder on April 5 at 7:30 p.m. — in greater numbers in the Year of Hakhel or “Gathering,” marked with Jewish gatherings focused on unity, Torah learning and practice.

“As the Jewish community prepares to mark the Festival of our Freedom, we’re looking forward to welcoming the community to join us in celebration,” said Etty Gordon, who co-directs Chabad of Paso Robles. “Our goal is to lower the barriers to Jewish engagement and ensure everyone feels welcome and included, and has the opportunities and resources they need to celebrate the holiday.”

In 1954, the Rebbe Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, the most influential rabbi in modern history, whose leadership inspired the founding of Chabad of Paso Robles launched the Shmurah Matzah initiative as part of an effort to create awareness and promote observance of Passover. In keeping with his vision, an estimated four million hand-baked Shmurah Matzah will be distributed by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement this year.

Additional information about the Passover holiday is available at ChabadPaso.com/Passover, and more information about local events and initiatives can be found at chabadpaso.com.

