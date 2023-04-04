Back Roads Wineries of Paso Robles to hold Grand Tasting Event

Eighteen winemakers and vintners will share their current release wines paired with gourmet bites

PASO ROBLES — The Back Roads Wineries of Paso Robles, a group of over 20 wineries located south of Highway 46 and east of Highway 101, will be holding their annual grand tasting event showcasing their wines and the diversified winemaking styles of the winemakers that produce them.

“A Taste of the Back Roads Wineries” Grand Tasting will be held at Cass Winery on Saturday, April 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. Walk around tasting will provide a unique food and wine experience as 18 winemakers and vintners share their current release wines paired with gourmet bites. Dinner and live music (Unfinished Business) in the beautiful Cass “Barrel Room” event center round out the evening.

Tickets available at shop.casswines.com/product/2023-Taste-of-the-Back-Roads

A portion of the proceeds from the Grand Tasting will be donated to the Family Care Network, a community-based organization providing clinical and treatment services and support to children and youth in a family setting.

Participating wineries are Ascension Cellars, Bella Luna, Bovino Vineyards, Cass Winery, Chateau Margene, Demeter Family Cellars, Dresser Winery, Ella’s Vineyard, Glunz Family Winery, Hansen Vineyard & Winery, Hidden Oak Winery, Optio Vineyards, Penman Springs Vineyard, Rasmussen Vineyards & Winery, Rava Wines, RF Fine Wines, Steinbeck Vineyards, and Still Waters Vineyards.

