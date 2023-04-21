115 Wineries set to pour at the Grand Tasting

PASO ROBLES — The 40th anniversary of Paso Wine Fest weekend is set to take place beginning Thursday, May 18, to Sunday, May 21, in Paso Robles Wine Country. Since 1983, this festival has been the iconic celebration of the Paso Robles wine region. This year’s festival will feature four days of events at more than 150 individual wineries as well as multiple winemaker dinners and the marquee event — the Grand Tasting. Tickets and more information about all the offerings over Paso Wine Fest weekend are currently at pasowine.com.

The Paso Wine Fest celebration begins with Winemaker Dinners on Thursday, May 18. These dinners bring multiple brands together to the same table at various restaurants in Downtown Paso Robles for one-of-a-kind dining experiences. On Thursday, May 18, two dinners take place, starting with Thomas Hill Organics, which hosts Arbuckle Ridge, Ella’s Vineyard, La Perdignus, and ZANOLI. Dinner at The Hatch will bring a few of Paso’s newest wineries in for an all-inclusive family-style dinner (wineries being finalized).

On Friday, May 19, Sparkling Paso returns to Paris Valley Road Estate Vineyard. This festive event brings to the forefront a new movement of sparkling wines in Paso Robles. Jack Creek Cellars, Le Vigne Winery, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Robert Hall Winery, Sextant Wines, and Vino Vargas will all share their sparklers that will be individually paired with small bites by Paris Valley Road’s Chef Joe White.

advertisement

On Saturday, May 20, from 12 to 4:30 p.m., 115 wineries will sample their wines at the Paso Robles Event Center. Now in its second year at this location, Paso Wine Fest boasts large open-spaced tasting tents with individual brand experiences spread out over the expansive venue. Wineries pouring at the festival take special care to bring wines from their portfolio that are sure to delight those in the know and everyone new to Paso Robles wine.

Entertainment a-plenty begins with the The KRUSH 92.5 broadcasting live from the Ponderosa stage. The day’s musical soundtrack comes from two different locations, with The Recipe taking over the Ponderosa Stage with their mix of funk and soul, and DJ Julian Cherry spinning wine groovy tunes at the Silo Barn.

Paso Wine Fest is not just wine and tunes — true artisan vendors are sprinkled throughout for a strolling Makers Market. New to Paso Wine Fest this year, local distillers will offer tastes and education on craft spirits made from wine grapes. Also new is the Mocktail Lounge by Yes Cocktail Co., for those not imbibing or seeking a new flavor. Delicious wine fest-friendly food will be available for purchase from local chefs, caterers, and food trucks.

Several Paso wineries — Austin Hope & Treana, Barton Family, Caliza, CASS, Chronic, DAOU, End Of The Day, J Dusi, J. Lohr, JUSTIN, My Favorite Neighbor, ONX, Opolo, Tablas Creek, Willow Creek Distillery — will have a larger area to highlight their wines. These brand activations will showcase unique attributes, immersive tasting bars, artistic installations, and experiences that will add to the fun and festive atmosphere of the event.

Festivities beyond the ticketed events are throughout the four days of Paso Wine Fest, including Sunday, May 21, with more than 150 individual events at the area’s wineries. Winery-hosted dinners at either the estate or a restaurant, concerts, yoga classes, crab feeds, open houses, vineyard tours, and so much more await. Visit Pasowine.com to learn more.

About Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is the official trade and marketing organization that represents wineries, growers, and businesses in the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries. For more information, visit pasowine.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...