SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — ACI Jet, a leading provider of aviation services, announced that its San Luis Obispo FBO (SBP) has achieved the IS-BAH (International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling) certification, reaffirming its commitment to safety and excellence in aviation operations.

ACI Jet SBP conducts over 20,000 aircraft handling and fueling operations annually, delivering more than 5 million gallons of Jet-A and Avgas for general, business, military, and airline operations. This achievement underscores the robust and fully-customized training and safety programs ingrained within the company’s culture.

The IS-BAH certification process entails rigorous audits conducted by industry experts. Jim Bennet and Bill McBride, representing Pennsylvania-based Sundog Aviation, spearheaded the audit at ACI Jet SBP. With decades of experience managing leading flight departments and advocating for aviation safety best practices, Bennet and McBride provided invaluable insights during the evaluation process.

Distinguished by its range of services, ACI Jet SBP caters not only to general aviation but also serves the United States military and provides fuel for scheduled airline flights at San Luis Obispo County Airport. Additionally, ACI Jet SBP offers ground handling and fuel services for ACI Jet MRO’s Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF) and Repair Station, enhancing the region’s aviation infrastructure.

Andrew Robillard, Vice President of FBOs at ACI Jet, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to safety, stating, “A culture of safety doesn’t just mean deciding to operate safely. It means operating safely by habit and by design. Our internal Safety & Quality Management System (SQMS) goes far beyond establishing safety standards and proactively seeks out better ways of doing things.”

With this milestone achieved, ACI Jet’s Paso Robles (PRB) FBO is ready to pursue IS-BAH certification pending the outcome of the City’s assessment of a long-term lease option.

For more information about ACI Jet and its comprehensive aviation services, visit acijet.com.

About ACI Jet

Headquartered on California’s Central Coast since its founding in 1998, ACI Jet is a recognized leader in private aviation services. Led by founder and avid aviator William “Bill” Borgsmiller, ACI Jet’s aviation ecosystem includes aircraft ground support services, aircraft maintenance, private jet charter services and aircraft management. ACI Jet ensures its clients’ mission success through the implementation of the latest aviation safety technologies and a leadership team composed of Aviators Doing Aviation®, aviation enthusiasts who know aviation from the inside out. More information can be found by visiting us online at acijet.com or on social media @flyacijet.

